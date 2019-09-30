Download GBWhatsApp Pro Latest Version

Version : 8.40 | Base : 2.20.47 | Size : 52MB

The GBWhatsApp mod allows users of the basic WhatsApp app enjoy so much more flexibility, authority and control over their accounts. This is a problem that they might have been facing with their traditional model of the app, but this mod comes to make all that better.

Some of the user-focused characteristics of GBWhatsApp are, but are not limited to:

File sharing – WhatsApp allows you share about 10 images at once, and there are even restrictions as to the file size of videos and documents that can be shared with the service. Using GBWhatsApp, users get to share up to 100 images at the same time and can send video files as large as 50MB in one go.

Audio files with as much size on them as 100MB can also be shared with outhit contacts at once without compression of any kind.

Scheduler – Birthdays, meeting reminders, broadcasts and other such important messages can be scheduled ahead of time. This saves you the hassle of forgetting and scrambling to send out a message when it is too late.

Anti-Revoke messages – Don’t worry about people deleting messages after they send them to you anymore. With this feature, you get to read all deleted messages like they were still there.

Privacy – GBWhatsApp is also big on privacy, ensuring users can remove last seen status, prevent others from knowing when they have checked their status, remove the second (delivered) tick and hide the blue dot on recordings that have been listened to. Unlike the traditional WhatsApp, though, you still get to see these from other contacts.

To enjoy all these and more, simply download the GBWhatsApp Pro from the box above, Also Click Here if you want to read the full descriptions.

It Requires Android Version 4.0 or Above

It Can Be Installed on Rooted or Non-rooted Android Devices

The Installation of the App by Means of the APK File Requires the Activation of the “Unknown Sources”.